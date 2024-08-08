Daniel Fagan, a songwriter & singer based in Birmingham, Alabama, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for August, for his song, “Everything In Between.” Fagan is a songwriter who has become more prolific in the past few years, writing between 70-100 new songs, mostly in the country and Americana genres.

“Everything In Between” is a midtempo country song that is pleasant to listen to and flows well. It features a strong lead vocal performance by Fagan, and he adds good background harmonies. The lyric story was inspired by his relationship with his wife, and how they not only focus on the big picture of their relationship, but also enjoy the little things and special moments. “Everything In Between” was expertly produced by Josh Bright at his studio in Boaz, Alabama. Impressively, Bright also played all the instruments on this recording.

Fagan was born in New Jersey, and then he moved to Alabama when he was 6. He learned to play guitar early on, and he was inspired by listening to favorite artists such as Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor, and more recently to Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton.

It was during college (at Auburn University in Alabama) that Fagan began writing songs, although he mainly focused on his academic studies. He later built a career as a marketing director for a book publishing company. He also got married, and he and his wife had two boys and raised their family.

It was during the past few years that Fagan started to write more songs. He joined the NSAI Chapter in Birmingham, which has been very encouraging and supportive. Notably, he won the NSAI Chapter Challenge with one of his songs.



Here’s the lyric video of Daniel Fagan’s song, “Another Way Home.”

With “Everything In Between,” Fagan explained what the lyric is about. “It’s about my wife and my relationship with her. We focus on planning and thinking about our future, but we also appreciate the ride, and the little things and little moments in life.”

Besides “Everything In Between,” other key songs he has written are “Another Way Home,” “Story Of Our Lives,” “This Old Town,” and a Christmas song called “Lonely Like Christmas.”

Currently, Fagan is busy writing and recording new songs. He records rough demos at his home studio, and then he works with producers to create the full productions. His goal is to place songs with recording artists, and to get sync placements in TV shows and movies.