Chris Landi’s “Get On Up” Named February “Best Song Of The Month”

Chris Landi, a pop/rock singer/songwriter based in Shamong, New Jersey, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for February, with his song, “Get On Up.” Landi is a longtime songwriter & musician, who writes and produces songs in his home studio, and he plans to release a new album of his songs later this year.

“Get On Up” is catchy, upbeat pop song that’s in a more retro style, reminiscent of the classic, appealing hits by Hall & Oates in the 1980s. This song starts off with an electric piano intro, and then evolves into full-band sound with a rollicking, funky groove. This recording also provides a fine showcase for Landi’s strong, soulful lead vocals, and there’s an excellent piano solo in the song. “Get On Up” was expertly produced by Landi at his home studio, with Landi playing all the instruments.

Landi grew up in Long Island, New York, where he learned to play trumpet and several other instruments. During high school, he formed a rock band and hoped to pursue a career in music. However, his band eventually broke up and he focused on a career in the jewelry manufacturing business.

Landi lived for several years in Venice Beach, California, where he met his wife, Jo. However, after the financial crisis of 2008, he and his wife moved back to the east coast and settled in the small town of Shamong, New Jersey. He is now a top sales manager for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Throughout his working career, Landi also kept up his songwriting. He has written & recorded over a hundred songs, and produced the demos at his home studio and performing all the parts. In 2025, he released on Spotify his first album, which was a collection of 20 songs.

With his song “Get On Up,” Landi explains what inspired him to write this song. “My wife liked it,” he laughs. “’Get On Up’ is a positive song. It has an uplifting feeling and its light and happy, and you can sing to it. It’s about how everybody’s good at something, so let’s get on up.”

Currently, Landi is busy writing & recording new songs, and he plans to release a second collection of songs this year. He says, “Songwriting is my passion—I’ve always loved to do it.” His goal is to place his songs in films & TV shows, and for other artists to record his songs.