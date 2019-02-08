Chantitown, a folk/alternative/pop singer/songwriter based in London, United Kingdom, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for her song “Cause and the Cure.” This song is the title cut on her debut, 5-song EP Cause and the Cure, which she released independently last summer (2018).

“Cause and the Cure” is a pop/folk song that has a modern arrangement and an ethereal, mystical quality to it. The song’s highlight is the chorus, which has a full-band sound and multi-layered vocal harmonies. This recording also provides a fine showcase for Chantitown’s expressive lead vocals. “Cause and the Cure” was expertly produced by Chantitown and Jim Hustwit (a producer & composer who has written music for Universal Production Music and Sony/ATV), and includes percussion by Paul Clarvis (who has worked with top artists and on many films).

Chantitown grew up in London, where she learned to play guitar, and she started writing songs when she was 13. She loved reading and writing poetry, and she’s been inspired by a wide range of music artists, such as the Fugees, Joni Mitchell, Bjork and Massive Attack.

For college, Chantitown studied Performing Arts (music, drama and dance), plus English Literature and Business. However, she continued to write many songs and focus on being a singer/songwriter.

During the past year (2018), Chantitown wrote and recorded songs for a potential album, but she decided instead to release two EPs: Cause and the Cure and Nightingale. She explained, “I wrote an album over a difficult period. I realized once I got to the end of the project, that the first five songs I’d written and recorded came from a place that was dealing with grief. And the following five songs were written in a place of reflection and acceptance. It didn’t feel right to release them as one body of work, so I took the first five songs and released my first EP, Cause and the Cure, last summer. Then I released my Nightingale EP in December.”

Chantitown has been pleased with the response to both EPs. Now in 2019, she is looking forward to playing live shows. “This year is all about performing for me,” she said. “I had my head down in the studio all of 2018…producing the music I barely came up for air. I am now itching to perform and will start by touring the U.K. this summer in line with my next EP release, which is called Strong. I’m also in the process of making a music video for one of the songs on this EP.”