Chantitown’s “Cause And The Cure” Named February “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

Chantitown
Chantitown

Chantitown, a folk/alternative/pop singer/songwriter based in London, United Kingdom, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for her song “Cause and the Cure.” This song is the title cut on her debut, 5-song EP Cause and the Cure, which she released independently last summer (2018).

“Cause and the Cure” is a pop/folk song that has a modern arrangement and an ethereal, mystical quality to it. The song’s highlight is the chorus, which has a full-band sound and multi-layered vocal harmonies. This recording also provides a fine showcase for Chantitown’s expressive lead vocals. “Cause and the Cure” was expertly produced by Chantitown and Jim Hustwit (a producer & composer who has written music for Universal Production Music and Sony/ATV), and includes percussion by Paul Clarvis (who has worked with top artists and on many films).

Chantitown grew up in London, where she learned to play guitar, and she started writing songs when she was 13. She loved reading and writing poetry, and she’s been inspired by a wide range of music artists, such as the Fugees, Joni Mitchell, Bjork and Massive Attack.

For college, Chantitown studied Performing Arts (music, drama and dance), plus English Literature and Business. However, she continued to write many songs and focus on being a singer/songwriter.

Chantitown
Chantitown

During the past year (2018), Chantitown wrote and recorded songs for a potential album, but she decided instead to release two EPs: Cause and the Cure and Nightingale. She explained, “I wrote an album over a difficult period. I realized once I got to the end of the project, that the first five songs I’d written and recorded came from a place that was dealing with grief. And the following five songs were written in a place of reflection and acceptance. It didn’t feel right to release them as one body of work, so I took the first five songs and released my first EP, Cause and the Cure, last summer. Then I released my Nightingale EP in December.”

Chantitown has been pleased with the response to both EPs. Now in 2019, she is looking forward to playing live shows. “This year is all about performing for me,” she said. “I had my head down in the studio all of 2018…producing the music I barely came up for air. I am now itching to perform and will start by touring the U.K. this summer in line with my next EP release, which is called Strong. I’m also in the process of making a music video for one of the songs on this EP.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Cause and the Cure"

Written by:

Chantitown of London, United Kingdom. Performed by Chantitown.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.chantitown.com
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"Make It Through" (rock)

Written by:

Tyler Mullendore of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Performed by Tyler Mullendore.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.facebook.com/tylermullendore , https://www.twitter.com/tylermullendore
Tyler Mullendore

Song Title:

"Giving Is Easy" (country)

Written by:

Jerry Stenger of Cincinnati, Ohio. Performed by Jerry Stenger.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/artists/home.php
Jerry Stenger

Song Title:

"Here To Stay" (pop)

Written by:

Paapa and Melissa, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Performed by Paapa and Melissa.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.hisglorythealbum.com
Paapa and Melissa

Song Title:

"Conquer The World" (folk/Americana)

Written by:

Yvonne Perea (of Amarillo, TX), Hillary Smith, Mandy Buchanan & Tracey Brentons. Performed by Yvonne Perea, Hillary Smith, Mandy Buchanan.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.honeyhouse.me
Yvonne Perea, Hillary Smith, Mandy Buchanan & Tracey Brentons