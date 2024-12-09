Cassie Jean and the Fireflies, an Americana/folk/rock band from Tampa Bay, FL that features lead singer Cassie Barbaresi & guitarist Rich Odato, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for December, for their song “Tomorrow.” This song is included on the group’s debut album, Heart Over Head, which they released independently in 2022.

“Tomorrow” is a very appealing, folk-rock song that flows well and has an upbeat feeling to it. It features expressive lead vocals by Cassie Jean, and the band’s music tracks are well played. This recording was expertly produced by Bud Snyder at Baysound Studios in Sarasota, FL. Notably, the band has made an excellent live video of this song, which shows the group having a good time performing this song.

Cassie Jean grew up in Texas, where she became a talented soccer player. She also learned to play guitar, and in college she started writing songs. Rich Odato is from Pittsburgh, PA, where he learned to play guitar and joined a few bands.

It was in 2016 that Cassie Jean and Rich met in Florida, and they began collaborating on songs. It was soon after that they became a couple, got married, and they now have three children. Rich has become successful in the advertising field, and he how owns an ad agency.

During the Covid pandemic, the duo wrote many songs, and they realized that they wanted to seriously pursue their music career. They decided to record their debut album Heart Over Head, and teamed up with producer/engineer Bud Snyder, who is known for working with the Allman Brothers Band.



Here’s the video of Cassie Jean and the Fireflies’ song,

“Tomorrow.”

For their song “Tomorrow,” the duo explained what inspired them to write it. Cassie Jean said, “Rich and I were at a camp one summer in Chatter Creek, Pennsylvania, and there was a line that came to me—’The way the wind comes blowing in the morning.’ We decided to write a song about it. The lyrics are about taking the good and taking the bad…handle it all and let it wash away. Then take on the next day and enjoy the day…one day at a time.”

Since then, the duo has continued to write and record, and they recently released three singles: “Too Far From Texas,” “Lullaby” and “Merriest Christmas of All.” In addition, they have been playing live shows, performing at clubs and at street festivals. In the coming year, Cassie Jean and the Fireflies are looking forward to releasing new singles and playing more live shows.