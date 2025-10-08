Brandon Hixson, a Christian/pop singer/songwriter based in Ennis, Texas (near Dallas), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for October, for his song “My Grandparents Prayed.” This song is included on his latest album, The Dawn Of Mercy, which he released independently in August (2025).

“My Grandparents Prayed” is a graceful, melodic ballad that’s a heartfelt tribute to Hixson’s grandparents. They raised Hixson and his sister in the town of Dawson, TX, and they provided a loving environment. This song has an appealing melody in the verse, and then the melody lifts higher in the chorus and is bolstered by rich background harmonies. This recording was expertly produced by Hixson, who also played piano and sang all the vocal parts.

Hixson grew up in Dawson, and he learned to play several instruments including saxophone and piano. For college, he attended East Texas Baptist University (in Marshall, TX) where he studied music education, and he got his Master’s degree at Dallas Baptist University where he studied worship leadership and music.

After college, Hixson became a band director at a high school for 12 years, and he was in a touring band for many years. Then he made the transition to become a Worship Pastor at the Tabernacle Baptist Church in Ennis, TX. He has built a large following as a pastor, and he now speaks to about 1000 people every Sunday at his church.



Here’s the video of Brandon Hixson’s song, “My Grandparents

Prayed.”

In the midst of his career as a pastor, Hickson has also established a successful career as a singer/songwriter. Remarkably, he has written & recorded over 20 albums, with The Dawn Of Mercy being his latest release. His other recent albums include Room With A View (2024), Home For Christmas (2023) and Take Me To The River (2023).

With his song “My Grandparents Prayed,” Hixson explains what his grandparents meant to him. “I wrote this song as a sweet thank you to my grandparents, Louis & Virgina Hixson. They raised me and my twin sister, and they took us to church. They had struggled earlier in their lives, but they started praying and became these wonderful people. And they said, ‘We want a better life for our grandkids’.”

Hixson lives in Ennis with his wife Karen, their son Caleb, and daughter Caylin.