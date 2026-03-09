Brandi Simpson, a songwriter based in Austin, Texas, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, with her song, “Love On My Own.” Simpson write songs in several genres including pop, country, rock and R&B, and she’s excited about writing and producing her songs, and seeking placements for them.

“Love On My Own” is an uptempo pop song that has an R&B flavor to it. The demo features a female lead vocal performance, and there’s a bouncy, rhythmic feeling to the song. The highlight is the chorus, which has big, catchy hook, and is bolstered by dynamic music tracks and vocal harmonies.

Simpson grew up in the city of Port Arthur, on the Southern coast of Texas. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. When she was 11 she started writing songs, and she would record them with the help of her grandfather, who was a country musician and had a studio.

Although she loved music and writing songs, Simpson decided to pursue a more traditional path. She attended college in Texas and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in Business Management.

After college, Simpson became a financial analyst for a medical supplies company, and she continues to work in this field. However, it was two years ago that she decided to focus on her songwriting and music again. She explained, “My daughter got engaged and moved out, so I had more time to write songs.”

In the past two years, Simpson has written about 17 songs and recorded demos for 10. Besides writing “Love On My Own,” she has written songs called “Heaven’s Light” and “Summer Heat.” Notably, these songs have made the charts on the popular music site, Broadjam.com.



Here’s the video of Brandi Simpson’s song, “Love On My Own.”

For “Love On My Own,” Simpson recalls what inspired her to write it. “This song is about heartbreak, after a relationship ended. It’s actually about the turning point after accepting the heartbreak. I accepted the end of a chapter, and I began a new chapter. I decided to be happy, to have love and enter a new chapter.”

Currently, Simpson is busy writing and recording new songs, and her goal is to get sync placement in films, TV shows and commercials. In addition, she intends to pitch her songs to artists, for them to record.