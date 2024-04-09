Bob Juch, a songwriter based in Oro Valley, Arizona, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for April, for his song, “I Love You More.” Juch is a songwriter who has developed a passion of songwriting at an older age, and he’s now creating and recording many new songs.

“I Love You More” is a graceful country ballad that flows well from beginning to end. It has a pretty melody, and it has a heartfelt, romantic lyric theme. This recording features expressive, soulful lead vocals by Ben Mack, and was expertly produced Pearl Snap Studios in Nashville. “I Love You More” also contains vocal harmonies that add richness to the chorus, and the music tracks are well played.

Juch grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he learned to play piano and guitar, and he enjoyed writing lyrics and poetry. However, he decided to pursue a career in the computer industry. He has worked for decades as an administrator for IBM. He supports software on IBM’s biggest computers.

It’s only been in the past year that Juch has seriously focused on songwriting. He explained, “When it comes to writing songs, I’m a late bloomer. When I was in my 30s, I used to do instrumental tracks and I played synthesizer, guitar and piano. But it wasn’t until a year ago that I became very active in writing songs.”

“Last year, I showed friends my poetry, and they said I should put it to music,” he said. “I did a couple songs that way and people liked it. I mostly write country songs now.”



Here’s the lyric video of Bob Juch’s song, “I Love You More.”

Remarkably, over the past year Juch has written about 100 songs, and he’s recorded 32 of them so far. Juch decided to hire recording studios and musicians to produce his demos. He would initially create a rough demo of his song, and then he would hire music pros to produce it. Juch has worked with several studios, but he feels that Pearl Snap Studios has been the best fit for him.

Currently, Juch has been busy writing new songs, and he hopes to place them with pro recording artists, or place them in films and TV shows. He also has some of his songs with a music library, for potential sync placements.