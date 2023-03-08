Ava Della Pietra, a young pop singer/songwriter based in Long Island, New York, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest, for her song “Depend On Me.” This song is included on her 5-song EP called Truth or Truth, which she released independently in 2022. Della Pietra is also planning to release a new EP later this year.

“Depend On Me” is a midtempo, heartfelt pop song that flows nicely from start to finish. The song begins with just acoustic guitar and vocal, and then builds into a full-band arrangement in the second verse. “Depend On Me” provides a fine showcase for Della Pietra’s clear, expressive lead vocals, and her voice soars into a higher range at certain moments in the song. This recording was expertly produced by Brian Malouf at his studio in Los Angeles. Malouf is a producer/engineer who is known for working with many top artists including Michael Jackson, Bebe Rexha, Madonna and Dave Matthews Band.

Della Pietra, who is just 17 years old, was born and raised in Long Island, NY. She started singing when she was four, and she learned to play violin, piano, bass and other instruments. As a child, she acted and performed in local theatre productions, and she was part of the national touring company for the shows Les Miserables and White Christmas.

When she was 12, Della Pietra took a break from acting & theatre, and she started focusing on being a singer/songwriter. She has since written about 130 songs and recorded many of them. Last year (2022), she wrote & recorded her debut EP, which included “Depend On Me’ and four other songs. Impressively, she has filmed videos of her songs, that have been viewed millions of times on YouTube. Also, she has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and 200,000 on TikTok.



Here’s the lyric video of Ava Della Pietra’s song, “Depend On Me.”

Della Pietra discussed what inspired her to write “Depend On Me.” “The song was based on a prompt for a film,” she said. “The lyric idea ‘depend on me’ was a feeling that I had accumulated over time. My family and friends have been supportive of my songwriting and acting. But I wrote this song because even though I have a strong support group, I still have to depend on myself to get where I want to go in all my endeavors.”

Currently, Della Pietra has been writing and recording songs for her next EP, which will include her new song “Happy For You,” that she recently released. She’s also a few months away from graduating high school, and she’s making plans for college. On top of this, she will be performing shows as a solo act, including playing shows on the East Coast and in Los Angeles.