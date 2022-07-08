Autumn Knight, an electro/pop singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for her song, “Another Day” (co-written by Curt Hovland, Austin Shawn & Knox Morris). “Another Day” was recently released as a single by Knight, and it features vocals by Hovland.

“Another Day” is a melodic, fast-paced pop song that has a contemporary sound and a positive lyric theme. The lyric is about looking forward and making the best use of our time, with the key line being, “Don’t want to waste another day.” The recording features expressive lead vocals by Knight and by Hovland, who sings the second verse. “Another Day” was expertly produced by Nashville-based producer/writer, Austin Shawn (who recently wrote & produced a hit with rising country artist, Bailey Zimmerman). Shawn played most of the instruments on this cut, with Hovland playing bass.

Knight grew up in Los Angeles and San Diego, and she started developing her piano and singing skills when she was nine. When she was 13, she began writing songs, and she was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Tori Amos and Sarah McLachlan. In addition to her writing and playing, she became active in musical theatre, and played the lead role in local productions.

For college, Knight received a partial scholarship to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Following her graduation, she moved to Los Angeles for a few years, before deciding to pursue her music career in Nashville. She said, “I fell in love with the city while I was on tour. I moved to Nashville six years ago with my partner, Curt (Hovland).”

Over the past year, Knight has released several singles, including “I Believe,” “Outline,” “Set You Free,” “Night Train,” “Don’t Ask Why,” “Stars Align” and “Christmas Without You.”



Here’s the video of Autumn Knight’s single, “Outline.”

For her song “Another Day,” Knight tells how she wrote the song with Hovland, Austin Shawn & Knox Morris. “Curt (Hovland) and I went to Austin’s studio in East Nashville, and we invited Knox to join in. We brainstormed and we all expressed ideas. We thought ‘Another Day’ would be a good song for this summer. This summer is all about getting out there and enjoying life, living every day to the fullest. We wanted ‘Another Day’ to be an uplifting and inspiring song for people to get out there and take that trip and go on an adventure. To get out of your comfort zone and not waste another day.”

Currently, Knight is writing & recording more songs, and she’s starting to perform live shows again. She playing live at The Listening Room in Nashville on August 6, and she also played at a virtual fundraising event for The Greater Impact House (a music studio & artist collective) in Detroit. She works closely with her manager Robyn Levin, who has also directed her videos.