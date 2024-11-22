Any Gabrielly, a Brazilian-born singer, songwriter, dancer & model who is now based in Los Angeles, is already known to her 10 million followers on TikTok, and millions more on Instagram and X. Just 22 years old, she is the main singing & speaking voice of the Brazilian version of Disney’s animated movies Moana and Moana 2, and she was a member of the global pop group, Now United.

Now in 2024, Gabrielly has launched the next chapter of her career. She has signed a label deal with Republic Records, and she has released two excellent singles: “Sweat” and “‘Waste Your Love.” These two songs combine melodic pop, Latin, salsa and R&B for an appealing, mainstream sound that will attract fans worldwide.

These new songs provide a fine showcase for Gabrielly’s soulful, expressive lead vocals. It was her impressive singing ability that helped her secure the lead role in the Moana movies, and her singing is the main highlight on these records. Her singing style is in the vein of Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Rihanna. And notably, she co-wrote these two songs.

SPECIAL FEATURE: STREAMING AUDIO https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Any_Gabrielly_inteview_excerpt.mp3 Here’s an excerpt of our interview with Any Gabrielly, who tells how she co-wrote her single, “Sweat.”

Gabrielly grew up in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and she got her first break when she was 9 years old, when she was chosen to play the leading role of Nala in the Sao Paolo production of The Lion King. Then when she was 13, she was selected to be the voice of Moana in the Portuguese-language version of this hit movie.

Gabrielly’s success with Moana helped her catch the attention of top music exec & TV producer, Simon Fuller, who created the American Idol and Pop Idol shows. Gabrielly became a member of the vocal group Now United (also formed by Fuller), and she continues to work with Fuller in her new label deal with Republic Records.

Currently, Gabrielly has been busy co-writing and recording new songs that will be released in the coming months. She looks forward to releasing an EP or album in 2025.



Here’s the video of Any Gabrielly’s single, “Waste Your Love.”

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Any Gabrielly, She tells how she landed the Brazilian role of Moana, how she signed with Republic Records, and how she co-wrote her songs, “Sweat” and “Waste Your Love.”

DK: I read that you’re from Brazil. How did you get started with singing and acting?

Any Gabrielly: Early on, music was always very present in my life. My aunt used to sing in musical theatre, my grandma used to sing in church, and my grandpa would play the guitar. And then my aunt would be teach me about music and theatre. At first I was learning for fun, and then we realized that maybe I had some potential. So I went to this audition for the musical, The Lion King, and I ended up getting the role of Young Nala, which was a huge project, and that catapulted me to the rest of my career.

DK: You landed the lead role in the Portuguese-language version of the hit movie, Moana. How did you get this role?

Gabrielly: After The Lion King, I did a couple more projects. I did another musical, and some other things in between, I was always studying, and I ended up creating an interesting network with great people in the industry, and some of them were into voice acting. Then the auditions for the Brazilian version of Moana started.

I was 13 when I went to the audition, which included singing, speaking, and doing the dialogues. Then a month later people were saying, “You’re Moana in Brazil, and it was so out of the blue. It was such a gift, because it really flipped the switch in my career.

DK: I like your musical style and sound. Who are some of your favorite music artists that have inspired you?

Gabrielly: There are so many people that I’m inspired by. I obviously love all of our iconic pop divas, like Rihanna and Beyonce and Britney Spears. I also love this newer artist, Amaarae…I think she’s incredible. She recently opened for Sabrina Carpenter on her tour. And I have so many Brazilian influences…I love the bossa nova sound.



Here’s the video of Amy Gabrielly’s single, “Sweat.”

DK: After Moana, you were a member of the international pop group, Now United (formed by Simon Fuller). Can you talk about being in that group?

Gabrielly: Being in Now United pushed me to a different level in my career. It was such a crazy experience. I was just off of Moana, the movie was coming out, and then the auditions for Now United started when I was 14. Then when I made this group, I was suddenly in this pop group with 14 other people and they were from all over the world. I was touring the world and it was such a fast experience. My life became touring and making music, and we got all these fans and millions of followers and that was such a gift. It was my first time in showbiz because as you can tell, I’ve done a lot of projects but they were all musical theatre and voiceover and a little bit of television. But this was the first time that I was my own person onstage, that I presented myself as Any Gabrielly.

DK: At what point did you decide you wanted to be a solo artist?

Gabrielly: I think there was a point where I wanted to experience something new, and explore myself as an artist. The group was so lovely, but there were the limitations of the group. There were so many people and decisions were always collective, and I wanted to try and make some decisions on my own and tell people about my own story. So after four or five years in the group, I was ready to go to this next step.

DK: How did you decide to sign with Republic Records, and are you still working with Simon Fuller?

Gabrielly: Yes I’m working with Simon Fuller. Simon Fuller was responsible for the group, Now United. Then after I left the group I continued working with him, and together we looked for a record deal. And Republic Records was such a no-brainer. When we met the label team and got to talk with them, their intentions and goals really aligned with mine. And I think the point that really crossed over was their hunger. I’m so hungry to do everything…I want to try everything. And I wanted to explore myself as an artist and put stuff out there. Republic seemed so eager and interested, and they communicate so much. So it was like, “Okay, I feel at home here.” And that’s how the decision came about.

DK: The first single you put out with Republic Records is called “Sweat.” How did this song come together, with your producers and co-writers?

Gabrielly: I think it was a very unexpected song. When I moved to L.A., it was a big step to sign a deal, move to America and be in L.A., which revolves around entertainment so much. But there was one thing I noticed that I really love here in Brazil, that I wasn’t finding the same energy in L.A., which was the party.

I think everybody knows that Brazilians party really well. And when I was in L.A., I was having trouble finding it. Then around the time of my birthday, I was like…I wanted to rage today and I couldn’t find that. So one day when I got into the studio, I was a little frustrated that I couldn’t find a party where I could dance all night and everybody was sweaty and going crazy. Then [me and the co-writers] ended up talking about that energy. So the whole song is describing the feeling of when you get to a club, and then you’re getting closer to the dance floor and you feel that wave of heat and you want to dance.

DK: I like your new single, “Waste Your Love.” Did you write that song with the same writers & producers who did “Sweat”?

Gabrielly: It was with a different group, and it’s a bit of a different vibe because of that. But I love “Waste Your Love” too. I am very attached to this song. “Waste Your Love” has such great energy and it’s empowering at the same time. It captures the feeling when I wrote that song which was about a year ago. It’s a feeling of being so good with yourself and wanting to enjoy your own company, and not letting other people’s insistence on things affect you. I was like—No, I’m good, I’m enjoying this and I’m not gonna let you ruin that because I’m confident and happy with myself right now.

DK: Now that you’ve released these two songs, are you working on more songs for an upcoming EP or album?

Gabrielly: Absolutely, I’m working on that. I’m so excited about releasing a full body of work, and delivering it to the audience so they can have more of a complete experience and collection of my songs. This is the top of my list.

DK: Do you have plans to do some live shows or tour as a solo artist?

Gabrielly: Playing live is the part that I love the most, which is getting onstage and being able to see the fans and sing to people and look in their eyes. Because that’s when they really get an artist. The stage has something special, because I feel like it’s so bare when you’re onstage and you’re singing to people. It’s the most vulnerable you can be, and you’re putting it all out there, and people feel that. So I can’t wait to be onstage performing to people.

DK: In addition to your music career, are you working on new acting and movie projects?

Gabrielly: Yes, Moana 2 is coming soon. So voice acting is in there. I just recorded the movie and t’s looking beautiful. And I’ll be shooting a movie in Brazil next year.

DK: Thank you Any for doing this interview. Is there anything that we haven’t talked about yet that you’d like to mention for this article?

Gabrielly: I would like to mention that it’s so cool to be entering this universe as a solo artist. For everyone reading this, I have so much music coming. I want you guys to stay tuned for early next year, because there will be lots of new music. And let’s connect—please reach out to me, tell me what you want to see and what you want to hear, because I am ready to feed you guys with all I’ve got.