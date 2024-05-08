Michael Sand, singer/songwriter of the pop/rock band The Sand (from Murcia, Spain), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for his song “My World Alone.” This song is included on the group’s album, Little Secrets, which they released independently in 2023.

“My World Alone” is a graceful, melodic pop song that’s a bit reminiscent of Coldplay’s musical style. It starts with an understated piano intro, and then gradually builds to a full arrangement and a majestic sound in the choruses. This recording features Michael Sand’s expressive lead vocals, and the band’s lush, multi-layered harmonies. “My World Alone” was expertly produced by Raúl de Lara at his Arde el Arte studios in Murcia.

Sand grew up in the coastal area of Murcia and Alicante in Spain. When he was a teenager, he learned to play guitar and started writing songs. Then a few years later, he also learned to play piano.

In 2019, Sand formed the band, The Sand. At first, it was just him as a solo singer/songwriter. He wrote songs and worked with his trusted producer, de Lara, who helped shape and record the songs. Then Sand realized that he wanted to form a band, and he subsequently brought in Robert on bass, Joaqui on guitar, and Emilio on drums.

The Sand recorded their first album, Melancholic Universe, right before the pandemic. It featured grunge and punk pop songs. Then the band followed it up with their second album, Little Secrets, which gave more emphasis to the piano, more pop, pop-rock songs.



Here’s the video of The Sand’s song, “My World Alone.”

Sand tells how he wrote his song, “My World Alone.” “I was sad at the time, with anxiety, and I started to play it on the piano in my house. I wanted to make like two songs in one—one that’s sad and the other that’s positive. We put them together and “My World Alone” came out. I based the last stanzas on the love for my 1-year-old son, to say that I would continue forward.”

Currently, Sand and the band are busy recording their third album, and they’ve been playing shows in Spain. Sand explains, “Right now, we are recording what will be our next album, and we are very excited about the new songs. Also, we have been playing concerts in the most important cities in Spain (Madrid, Murcia, Barcelona, Seville), presenting our latest album at venues and festivals.”