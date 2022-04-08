Philip Hommes, a young pop singer/songwriter based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for April, for his song, “Shelter.” This song will be included on his debut EP called Nocturne, which he will release independently this summer.

“Shelter” is a melodic, heartfelt pop ballad that has a modern arrangement and production. The song starts off with Hommes’ piano playing, and then his clear, expressive lead vocals come in. “Shelter” gradually builds energy and emotion, with drums and other instruments being added. Hommes also contributes background harmony vocals that add fullness to the choruses. This recording was expertly produced by Stephen Holvig (of Minneapolis), who played the drum tracks and synths.

Hommes was born in the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota, and then he later moved to Minneapolis. He started to play piano when he was four, and soon after he learned to play Celtic harp. He was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Taylor Swift, Elton John and Prince, and to writer/producer Max Martin.

When he was a teenager, Hommes became interested in songwriting, and he began performing his songs during high school, and played local cafes. Then for college, he attended the University of Minnesota, where he subsequently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Dance. He says, “I’m a dancer who’s trained most of my life. Dance and music comes together in life.”

Currently, Hommes teaches at a local dance studio, although his ambition is to be a professional songwriter and an artist. He collaborates with the production duo, Luedvig (which consists of Stephen Helvig & Dan Luedke), and they write songs for other artists.



Here’s the lyric video of Philip Hommes’ song, “Shelter.”

For his song “Shelter,” Hommes explains what inspired him to write it. “I wrote it alone at the piano. I wanted to write about finding hope and lightness, even when you’re feeling low and in a dark place. And I wanted to write about people who care about you, and finding shelter and support.”

Hommes is looking forward to completing his debut EP, which he’ll release this summer. In the meantime, he has released several singles (such as “Left With The Late Night,” “More Than You” and “Free Me”) that are available on Spotify and other streaming platforms. He says, “Writing pop music and signing a publishing deal are two of my goals.”