Cocoa Parnell, a R&B/gospel singer/songwriter from Marion, Arkansas, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest, for her song, “Grow” (co-written by Mtee Taylor). Parnell independently released this song last year (2022), and she has written & recorded several new songs that she’ll be releasing in 2024.

“Grow” is a contemporary song that blends gospel and R&B. This recording starts off with a spoken word intro and piano, and then kicks into a full music arrangement in the first verse. This song provides a fine showcase for Parnell’s soulful, expressive lead vocals, and she adds some hip-hop phrasing and harmonies. “Grow” has a lyric about empowering yourself and growing as a person. This recording was experly produced by Mtee Taylor, who is Parnell’s husband & manager.

Parnell (who is also known as Latora Taylor), grew up in Marion, AR, which is a small town near Memphis, TN. She grew up singing in the church choir, and in school she sang and acted in musical theatre productions. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Mariah Carey and Destiny’s Child, and gospel groups such as Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC’s and the Canton Spirituals.

Parnell has regularly sung at weddings and other events, but her husband, Mtee Taylor, encouraged her to further develop her songwriting and performing, and pursue a music career. She says, “My husband was always into music. We ended crossing each other’s paths and he helped me take my music to another level.”

With her song “Grow,” Parnell tells how she and her husband wrote it. She explains, “I wanted it to be authentic, and to be part of my story that other people could relate to. Everyone should want to grow and move forward from their past situations, and be a better version of yourself. I showed the lyrics to my husband, Mtee, and he put it into a song. I wanted ‘Grow’ to be a song of inspiration and encouragement, and to have the message…Don’t stop growing, whatever you’ve been through.”



Here’s the video of Cocoa Parnell’s song, “Grow.”

After she released “Grow,” Parnell filmed an excellent video of the song, and she has continued to write more songs. She has written two new songs, called “Grateful” and “Church.” She says, “With my song ‘Church,’ I’m doing some rapping, and showing I can be more versatile.”

Currently, Parnell is completing these songs, and she’s formed an indie label called Real Muzik Gospel with her husband. She says, “I want to inspire people through my music and help steer them in the right direction if they need guidance.”