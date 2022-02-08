Autumn Knight, an electro/pop singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for her song, “Outline” (co-written by Austin Shawn & Curt Hovland). “Outline” is a single from her debut album Here And Now, which she released independently in November 2019.

“Outline” is a contemporary pop song that has a thoughtful, reflective lyric, about Knight’s move from Los Angeles to Nashville and starting a new chapter in her life. The song starts softly with acoustic guitar and lead vocals, and gradually brings in keyboard textures and harmony vocals for a full arrangement. This recording was expertly produced by Austin Shawn, a writer/producer/engineer in Nashville.

Knight grew up in Los Angeles and San Diego, and she started developing her piano and singing skills when she was nine. When she was 13, she began writing songs, and she was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Tori Amos and Sarah McLachlan. In addition to her writing & playing, she became active in musical theatre, and played the lead role in local productions.

For college, Knight received a partial scholarship to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. Following her graduation, she moved to Los Angeles for a few years, before deciding to pursue her music career in Nashville. She said, “I fell in love with the city while I was on tour. I moved to Nashville six years ago with my partner, Curt (Hovland, a member of her band who plays bass & keyboards).”

Knight discussed her song “Outline,” and the special meaning it has. “’Outline’ is the song that changed my life. It was the first song I released after I moved from L.A. to Nashville. I was in my 20s, and I lost both my parents. I had some grief and loss that I went through. After my dad passed, I decided to move to Nashville. Nashville has been very healing to me and it provided new chapters. I found myself more than ever as a person living in Nashville.”



Here’s the video of Autumn Knight’s single, “Outline.”

In November 2021, Knight released an excellent video of “Outline,” that was directed by her manager, Robyn Levin, with Nico Malinauskas doing the videography. The video shows Knight’s journey from Los Angeles to Nashville.

Currently, Knight has been writing & recording new singles, which she’ll be releasing in the coming months. In addition, she has been performing live and virtual concerts, and she’s looking forward to touring. Also, Knight is involved with fundraising events, and she’s been selected to perform at the upcoming Greater Impact Live, a 24-hour music and art event on April 22 to benefit the Greater Impact House.