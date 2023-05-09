Allan Licht, a songwriter, singer & pianist based in Cleveland, Ohio, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for his song, “Let Peace Rise Up” (which has been recorded by singer/songwriter, Ezre). Licht is a longtime, professional musician who has been an artist, songwriter, producer and vocal coach.

“Let Peace Rise Up” is a midtempo pop/soul song that has a positive, heartfelt message about striving for peace. This recording features excellent lead & background vocals by Ezre, who is a promising young artist. There are also background vocals performed by other singers that creates a gospel choir sound. “Let Peace Rise Up” was produced by Licht and Pete Tolkar, a producer/engineer & musician who has a studio in Beachwood, Ohio (near Cleveland). Impressively, Tolkar played all the instruments on this song.

Licht was born in Los Angeles, and then he mostly grew up in Cleveland. He learned to play piano at a young age, and he was inspired by the songwriting of such legends as Burt Bacharach & Hal David, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, and David Foster. After finishing school, he moved back to Southern California and became a performing singer & pianist. He also developed his songwriting and producing skills there.

Then in 2010, Licht moved back to Cleveland, and he continued writing and producing. He also became known as a successful vocal coach and music teacher. Licht enjoys working with young singers & musicians, and he often writes songs for them to record.

For “Let Peace Rise Up,” Licht was inspired to write this song in the midst of the riots following George Floyd’s death. He explained, “I wrote the music and then I went home and lived with it. The George Floyd riots were happening at the time, and so I came up with the chorus and then the verses. I asked Ezre if she would sing this song, and she sang it beautifully. I also brought in a choir, and a talented rapper, Jus Mic.” Then Licht filmed a compelling video of this song that features Ezre.



Here’s the video of Allah Licht’s song, “Let Peace Rise Up,”

which is sung by Ezre.

Besides working with young singers & musicians, Licht has focused on his songwriting. He has written songs for hit artist Gloria Loring and others, and he has placed songs in film & TV shows with the help of music exec Tanvi Patel of Crucial Music in Los Angeles. Some of his songs have also received radio airplay.

“My goal is to write songs to place with other artists, and for music licensing,” said Licht. I learned how to craft a song and be a professional songwriter. I write songs every day. Also, I love bringing young talent into the studio, and to help them follow their dreams.”