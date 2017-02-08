Ronen Blonder, a pop songwriter & producer based in Tel Aviv, Israel, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for February, for his song “Rescue.” This song has been recorded by singer Jenny Polotsky, and it was produced by Blonder and Simon Vinestock. Polotsky has released this song as her single.

“Rescue” is a contemporary pop song which effectively combines an acoustic, soulful vibe a la Sade, with a modern, electronic dance track. This recording sounds ready for pop radio airplay. “Rescue” also provides a fine showcase for Polotsky’s smooth, expressive lead and background vocals. Notably, Blonder played all the instruments on this cut, which was recorded at his studio in Tel Aviv.

Blonder grew up in the city of Bettendorf, Iowa, before moving to Israel after high school. He learned to play piano and keyboards at a young age, and when he was a teenager, he started to write instrumental, electronic music. Blonder was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as the Beatles, and more recently to Max Martin, Katy Perry and John Mayer.

After high school, Blonder attended college at Tel Aviv University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and a Master’s degree in Management. After completing his education, Blonder decided to remain in Israel. He said, “I ended up loving the life there.”

In his early 20s, Blonder began writing pop songs, and he eventually developed relationships with other musicians. He worked with other music professionals to put together a demo package of his songs. Then in 2006, he signed a three-year agreement with the regional branch of EMI Music Publishing. He also wrote a song which was used for the Miss Israel beauty pageant.



Here’s the video of Jenny Polotsky performing “Rescue,” which was written

by Ronen Blonder.

Two years ago, Blonder teamed up with music producers Simon Vinestock and Zach Agassi to launch their production company, which is called 12 Eyes Music Productions. Subsequently, singer Jenny Polotsky contacted Vinestock, and he introduced her to Blonder. This led to the writing & recording of his song, “Rescue.” Blonder explained, “We started working with Jenny in early 2016—we recognized that she was an [excellent] vocalist. Simon and I produced ‘Rescue’ together.”

Blonder and the 12 Eyes Music team are continuing to work with Polotsky on new songs, and they’re working with other artists. Blonder is also looking for opportunities to place his songs with artists internationally.