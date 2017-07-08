Letters From Pluto, a pop/rock/electronic singer/songwriter based in Edmonton, AB, Canada, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, for her song, “Cold Right Now” (co-written by John Nathaniel & Paolo Galati). The original version of this song is included on her debut EP, which she released independently in April 2016. A new version of this song has been remixed by Howard Redekopp of Vancouver.

“Cold Right Now” is a very modern, fresh pop/EDM song which sounds ready for radio airplay. The song has a big, hooky chorus that stands out and is easy to remember. This recording features clear and expressive lead vocals, and high-energy music tracks. “Cold Right Now” was originally produced and co-written by John Nathaniel of Montreal, and the remix was done by Howard Redekopp, who has worked with Tegan and Sara and other artists.

Letters From Pluto (whose first name is Kristy) was born and raised in Edmonton, where she learned to play piano at a young age. She also plays flute, and during high school she played in jazz bands and honor bands. For college, she attended Concordia University College of Alberta, where she subsequently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music (studying voice and music theory).

It was during college that Kristy began writing songs and focused on being a singer/songwriter. She said, “I started working with other songwriters and honing my craft. I also went to marketing school, to learn about the business side (of the music industry).”



Here’s the lyric video of Letters From Pluto’s song, “Cold Right Now.”

Then in 2015, she began writing and recording the songs for her debut EP, which she released in April 2016. She worked with three producers on the project: Nathaniel, Ian Prince and Bobby Cameron. “The feedback from the EP has been really good,” she said. “The EP reached #26 on the iTunes pop chart in Canada. I also went to Canadian Music Week in April and made some new industry contacts. I’ve also been on two radio tours, visiting 11 cities in five days.”

“Cold Right Now” has been a key song from the EP. “The song is about someone coming into your life, and drastically turning [things] upside down, and then leaving as quickly as they came.”

Currently, Kristy has been promoting her EP and playing shows with her band. She will also be back in the studio soon, recording some new singles. And notably, she was recently named May iHeart Radio Future Star for Canada.