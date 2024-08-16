In the past year, young Irish singer/songwriter Darren Kiely has emerged as an oustanding new artist to watch. He has a powerful, soulful singing voice, and he writes songs that are heartfelt and passionate. Last November (2023), Kiely released his debut EP called Lost (on Free Flight Records/Sony Music), and he recently released his second EP, From The Dark.

Interestingly, Kiely grew up in Cork, Ireland, but he moved to the U.S. a few years ago to pursue his music career. He first moved to New York City, and then he later discovered that Nashville was the best place for him to develop as an artist and songwriter. Then after he moved to Nashville, Kiely caught the attention of record labels, and he decided to sign with Free Flight Records, a new label created by Sony Music Nashville that focuses on non-country artists.

Kiely’s first EP, Lost, was a very impressive debut. It contains seven songs that feature high-energy, folk-rock songs (in the vein of Mumford & Sons and the Lumineers), plus uplifting, stirring ballads. Highlights include the melodic, hopeful songs “Sunrise” and “Lost & Found,” “Ella,” and “Mom & Dad,” which starts off softly but then becomes a rollicking, uptempo song.

SPECIAL FEATURE: STREAMING AUDIO https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Darren_Kiely_nashville.mp3 Here’s an excerpt of our interview with Darren Kiely, who tells how he moved from Ireland to New York to Nashville, to pursue his music career.

Kiely’s second EP, From The Dark, presents songs that are a bit darker and less hopeful. With this EP, Kiely wanted to write about some of the struggles and darker moments he’s experienced in his journey from his home country of Ireland to the U.S. The key songs on this EP are “A Long Way,” “Slow Decay” and the title track, “From The Dark.”

Two weeks ago, Kiely released his latest song “Avalon,” which is a dynamic, fast-paced track. On this song, he writes about his Irish roots, and how he remains deeply connected to his family and friends there.

Currently, Kiely is looking forward to returning to Ireland this month (August) to play several shows. Notably, some of his songs have been hits on the Irish music charts, so he will be playing to fans who know his new songs and are excited to hear him perform live. Then in September, he will begin an extensive U.S. tour opening for popular folk-rock artist, Mat Kearney.



Here’s the video of Darren Kiely’s song, “Sunrise.”

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Darren Kiely. He recalls his musical journey from Ireland to New York City and Nashville, and he discusses the songs on his two EPs.

DK: I read that you’re from Cork, Ireland. How did you get started with music, singing and writing songs?

Darren Kiely: I started off playing Irish traditional music, which my family loved. I played the fiddle for years in groups and bands, and by myself. Then when I was 16, I picked up guitar and I learned to play songs that I loved on the radio or on records.

Then four or five years ago (when he was 21), I wanted to see if I could write my own songs, rather than learning someone else’s song. And I went from there. I would write a song, and then try to write another song that was better, or write it about something else. It was a challenge.

DK: In 2022 you spent some time living in New York City, and then you moved to Nashville. Can you talk about your journey, developing your music in New York and Nashville?

SPECIAL FEATURE: STREAMING AUDIO https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Darren_Kiely_avalon.mp3 Here’s another excerpt of our interview with Darren Kiely, who tells how he wrote his new song, “Avalon.”

Kiely: During Covid, I started to write songs that got online a little, and I was getting gigs from that. I always felt there was an opportunity in New York. I’d been there before for a brief while. So it was always on my mind to get to New York, and I managed to play in pubs there, and I was writing and releasing music.

It was while I was in New York that I discovered Nashville. At the time, I didn’t know there was a songwriting scene in Nashville…I just heard tales of Nashville and what it was. Then I flew down to Nashville a few times to see what it was like, and it felt like the songwriting scene and the music scene aligned with where I wanted to go. So that’s how I made the jump from New York to Nashville.



Here’s the video of Darren Kiely’s song, “Lost & Found.”

DK: You’ve signed with Free Flight Records, which is part of Sony Music Nashville. How did you decide to sign with Free Flight and Sony?

Kiely: I was at a point where I was releasing a few songs, and they were getting traction. People were interested in working with me, and I was hoping to do music full-time. I had been talking with Sony Nashville for a long time, and they were passionate about working on a project that wasn’t country. I got the feeling that this was an opportunity that would be too good to miss, so that how I decided to go with them.

DK: I checked your songwriting credits, and I noticed you’ve written with some top Nashville songwriters and producers. Do you like to co-write in Nashville?

Kiely: Yes I do. I’ve been lucky to be in rooms with very talented people who have accomplished a lot in music. I was amazed that songs could get created in a day, or in a room with people that you haven’t met before. At first it was daunting, but I’m definitely growing (as a writer) and I love it. And it’s exciting to find people that I like writing with consistently. It’s nice, because a lot of things I do as a solo artist are being by yourself, and there’s a lot of time spent thinking about things, or writing and playing. So it’s nice to have that team effort and feel like you’re creating something with people.

DK: I like your first EP called Lost. Can you talk about the making of that EP?

Kiely: The first EP has some of the first songs that I’ve written, plus more recent songs I wrote since I moved away from home to New York and Nashville. It was trying to encompass that feeling of finding what it is that I wanted to do in life, and come from a place that you know. So those songs on that EP span that spectrum of being at home in Ireland, trying to figure out a way to find out what I want to do, and then eventually realizing what it is I’m meant to do.

DK: On your Lost EP. two of my favorite songs are “Lost & Found” and “Sunrise.” What inspired you to write these songs?



Here’s the video of Darren Kiely’s song, “Slow Decay.”

Kiely: “Lost & Found” and “Sunrise” have a similar theme to them. They’re different songs, and “Lost & Found” is a lot slower. But I wanted to create anthems that if you’re in a place that you feel you’re never gonna break out of, that there’s hope in those songs. There’s a hope attached to them…that things won’t always be that way, and that it’s about persistence and perseverance. That’s what those songs embody for me.

DK: Three months ago, you released your second EP, From The Dark. Can you talk about this EP?

Kiely: Those are all newer songs. I wanted to push the boundaries in the sound itself of the EP, and in the writing to make it from a little more darker place. With From The Dark, I wanted to capture the specific time where you feel hope is at its most distant. There is a hope that’s distant, but I wanted to capture times where you feel that the light is as distant as it can be.

DK: When you were creating From The Dark, did you go through some tough times that inspired you to go deeper or darker?

Kiely: Yeah I think it coincides with some of the feelings I felt in the past three or four years, where I was hopeful throughout, but there were definitely times where that was not the strongest emotion. So it probably wasn’t while I was writing those songs, but it was thinking back on times when I was unsure of what was gonna happen, and I didn’t know if there was a way out. So I didn’t want to skate over that, and I wanted to create a body of work that showed where I had been.

DK: I like your new song “Avalon,” which is more uptempo with good energy. Can you talk about writing this song?

Kiely: I got to thinking about leaving home, and the more I’ve been away the more I’ve really grown to love it. And I struggled with the emotion of loving where I was from, but feeling that I needed to leave that place. At the time, I felt there was no option but I had to go. It was a space I needed, and I needed to grow as a person. That’s what “Avalon” is about. It’s about finding myself and finding who I am, with the space I needed away from where I’m from.



Here’s the video of Darren Kiely’s new song, “Avalon.”

DK: You’ve put out two EPs. Are you currently working on a third EP, or a full album?

Kiely: Honestly, the plan right now is to just write a lot. I have themes in mind that I’m trying to keep the songs about, but I’m not sure if it’s another EP or it’s an album. There definitely will be an album at some point.

DK: Later this month, you’ll be playing shows in Ireland. You’ve also been on the Irish music charts there. How does it feel to be going home and playing shows for your fans there?

Kiely: It’s incredible. It’s great when you get to play for people back home. It’s my favorite place to play music. I’m always looking forward to going home to play.

DK: This fall, you’ll be playing shows in the U.S. and opening for Mat Kearney. Can you talk about your upcoming tour with Mat Kearney?

Kiely: I’m really excited to see Mat’s show and go on tour. I’ve heard great things. Earlier this year, I did a solo acoustic tour. But on this new tour, I’ll have two other players with me in my band, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a lot of dates, and it feels exciting.