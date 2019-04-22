

Here’s a video preview of ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO 2019.

There is an excellent lineup of top songwriters, artists, producers and music execs who will be speaking or performing at this year’s ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO in Los Angeles. This conference will be held at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles from Thursday May 2 to Saturday May 4.

Among the talented music industry pros who will be appearing at EXPO are Questlove (keynote speaker), Portugal. The Man, Wyclef Jean, Lee Ann Womack, Ashley Gorley (top country songwriter), Nineteen85 (Grammy-winning hip-hop writer/producer), Victoria Monet (artist & hit songwriter for Ariana Grande), Paul Williams (Hall of Fame songwriter and President of ASCAP), Desmond Child (Hall of Fame songwriter) and Anthony Rossomando (co-writer of Lady Gaga’s Oscar-winning hit song, “Shallow”)

Other top speakers include Pinar Toprak (composer of the hit movie, Captain Marvel), Claudia Brant (Grammy-winning singer/songwriter & producer), Leland (hit pop songwriter), Siddhartha Kosla (award-winning film & TV composer), Tommy Brown (hit writer/producer for Ariana Grande), Scootie (hit writer/producer for Ariana Grande), Jon Nite (hit country songwriter), Jack Tempchin (Hall of Fame songwriter), Yuna, Matthew Koma and Priscilla Renea.

Now in its 14th year, the ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO is the largest gathering of songwriters in North America. EXPO has become an invaluable incubator for up-and-coming talent in the music industry. Young songwriters and producers are given the opportunity to advance their careers through networking, collaboration and mentorship opportunities with a diverse array of industry leaders. Throughout the three-day EXPO, ASCAP will offer panels, workshops, master classes, keynotes and one-on-one sessions to the 3,000-plus participants from across the globe.

Here’s the link to sign up for this year’s ASCAP EXPO: https://expo.ascap.com/page/1373079/register

Here’s a brief summary of some of the top speakers, performers and panelists who will be at this year’s EXPO:

Questlove – Drummer, DJ, producer, member of influential hip-hop group The Roots and musical director of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Four-time Grammy-winning musician.

Portugal. The Man – This Grammy-winning rock band will perform at ASCAP’s Annual Membership Meeting at EXPO, on May 2. Their recent hits include the smash “Feel It Still” and “Live in the Moment.”

Wyclef Jean – Grammy-winning songwriter & producer who has been a solo star and founding member of hip-hop group, The Fugees. As a solo artist, Wyclef has released seven albums that have sold nearly nine million copies worldwide.



Here’s a video of Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell speaking at

last year’s ASCAP EXPO.

Lee Ann Womack – Grammy, CMA and ACM winner Lee Ann Womack, will perform a set of songs that have won her a dozen awards, including her #1 country hit “I Hope You Dance” and selections from her newest album, the acclaimed The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone.

Nineteen85 – Grammy-winning hip-hop writer/producer who works closely with superstar Drake, with credits including “One Dance,” “Hotline Bling” and “Hold On, We’re Coming Home.”

Ashley Gorley – ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year, earning this honor for the 6th time. In his career he has written over 40 #1 songs. He is a 4-time NSAI Songwriter of the Year, and has received multiple Grammy, ACM, and CMA nominations including a nomination for ACM Songwriter of the Year the past four years.

Paul Williams – President of ASCAP, and Grammy-winning, Hall of Fame songwriter who has written the classic hits “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays,” “Evergreen” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song.”

Desmond Child – Hall of Fame hit songwriter for Bon Jovi (“You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ On A Prayer”), Ricky Martin (“Livin’ la Vida Loca”), Joan Jett (“I Hate Myself for Loving You”) and KISS “(I Was Made for Lovin’ You”).

Anthony Rossomando – Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter who has worked with artists including Sia, Florence Welch, & The Kaiser Chiefs. He recently co-wrote the song “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt for the film A Star Is Born, which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Victoria Monet – Songwriter, producer and artist who co-wrote Ariana Grande’s #1 hit, “Thank U, Next.” She also sings a duet with Grande on the new single, “Monopoly.” Monet has also written songs for Fifth Harmony, Nas, T.I., Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, Chris Brown and Janelle Monáe.

Pinar Toprak – Composer of the blockbuster movie, Captain Marvel. From epic orchestral scores for superhero sagas to custom created sounds for one of the world’s most popular video games, composer Pinar Toprak brings versatile stories to life by creating a unique sound and mood to her projects across medium, genre and tone.

Jon Nite – CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter who has written over a dozen Top 10 country hits. Jon has co-written hits like “We Were Us” for Keith Urban & Miranda Lambert, “Strip It Down” by Luke Bryan, “Break On Me” by Keith Urban, “Noise” by Kenny Chesney and “If I Told You” by Darius Rucker.Siddhartha Kosla – an award-winning film and television composer, and singer/songwriter/producer of the critically acclaimed band, Goldspot. Khosla is best known for scoring NBC’s hit Golden Globe and Emmy-winning drama series, This Is Us.



Here’s a video of Ne-Yo speaking at last year’s ASCAP EXPO.

Jack Tempchin – New Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee who has written classic hits for The Eagles (“Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “Already Gone”) and several hits for Glenn Frey’s solo career (“True Love,” “The One You Love,” “Party Town”).

Claudia Brant – Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and producer. Multi-time ASCAP Latin Songwriter of The Year, who has composed songs for Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, Natalia Jimenez, Santana, Chayanne and Il Divo.

Leland – Brett McLaughlin, aka Leland, is a Golden Globe nominated songwriter, composer and executive producer who has contributed to some of pop music’s most influential releases of the past few years. As a songwriter, he has written songs for Selena Gomez (“Fetish”), Troye Sivan (“Youth,” “Bloom,” “My My My!”) and Ariana Grande.

Tommy Brown – Songwriter & producer who has worked with many top artists. Co-wrote & co-produced Ariana Grande’s number one hits, “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.”

Scootie – Co-writer & producer of Ariana Grande’s number one hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Also a member (with Mikey Anderson) of the artist duo, Social House.

Priscilla Renea – the songwriter has worked with a wide range of artists including Rihanna, Miranda Lambert, Meek Mill, Madonna and Train. Renea has also lent her vocals to tracks by Big Sean, Diplo and B.o.B. Her song “Something Bad” is currently the theme to NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage.

Matthew Koma – Grammy-winning songwriter, producer and performer. Co-wrote the Top 10 hit “Clarity” by Zedd. Koma will be on hand to perform songs from his impressive multi-genre cataloe.

TOKiMONSTA – Grammy-nominated producer/composer & founder of Young Art Records. Her album Lune Rouge received a 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album.Yuna – Malaysian electroric/R&B artist who has worked with Pharrell Williams, Usher and Jhene Aiko.Darrell Brown – Songwriter, producer and manager. Has worked with a wide range of famous artists and co-written hit songs for Keith Urban, Josh Turner, LeAnn Rimes and Jim Brickman.

Ed Cherney – Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producer/engineer/mixer, he is known for his work with a wide array of artists, among them Iggy Pop, Sting, Bob Seger, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Wynonna, Eric Clapton, Jann Arden, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’, Bob Dylan, Sting, Willie Nelson and the Rolling Stones.

Sondre Lerche – Songwriter, composer and artist. Now based in Los Angeles, Lerche is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and guitarist. He has released eight studio albums.

Adam Sanders – discovered by an ASCAP representative while playing at a Nashville restaurant, Sanders has gone on to become one of country music’s most in-demand writers, scoring #1 hits for Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch. As an artist, Sanders has toured with Luke Bryan and Eric Church, and released the single “Thankful For.”