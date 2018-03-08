Gina Roode, a folk/country/blues singer/songwriter & guitarist based in Corona, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for her song “I Wanna Find You” (co-written by Kevin Fisher). This song is included on her debut, 6-song EP Gina Roode, which she released independently in January (2018). This is the second time Roode has won the “Best Song Of The Month” Contest. She previously won in March 2017 for her song, “Half-A-Hallelujah.”

“I Wanna Find You” is an upbeat, spirited pop/Americana song that is fun to listen to. The highlight of the song is its hooky chorus that has rich, multi-layered vocal harmonies. The recording features Roode’s appealing lead vocal performance, plus first-rate acoustic guitar and mandolin playing. “I Wanna Find You” was skillfully produced by Fisher, who is a successful songwriter who has placed songs with Rascal Flatts, Sara Evans and Uncle Kracker.

Roode was born and raised in the city of Corona, which is between Anaheim and Riverside in Southern California. When she was 12, she taught herself to play acoustic guitar, and she has learned to play with impressive dexterity and speed. Roode now also plays banjo and 12-string guitar. “I got a gig playing guitar, and I got better and better—I wanted be an instrumentalist,” she explained.

In 2014, Roode recorded an instrumental album called Moving Mountains, and she filmed videos of two instrumental songs, the title track and “The Last Battle.” It was in 2016 that Roode also began developing her singing and songwriting. “I started singing around June (2016), and I met this songwriter, Kevin Fisher,” she said. “In a short time, we wrote an amazing song called ‘Lie Your Way Back Home’.”



Here’s the video of Gina Roode’s song, “Lie Your Way Back Home.”

Roode & Fisher continued their collaboration, and they wrote all six songs on Roode’s debut album. The key songs on the album are “I Wanna Find You,” “Half-A-Hallelujah,” “Lie Your Way Back Home” and “To The Drumbeat.”

Currently, Roode has been promoting her EP, and she & Fisher have also been shopping her for a potential label deal. “I’m looking for an indie Americana label to work with, possibly in Nashville,” said Roode. “I’m also looking to do showcases in Los Angeles and Nashville. In the meantime, I will keep making more music.”

Notably, Roode has already filmed good videos of her songs “Half-A-Hallelujah” and “Lie Your Way Back Home,” and she plans to film a video of “I Wanna Find You.”